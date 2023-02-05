Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 940,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

