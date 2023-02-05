Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

