Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,773,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,137,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,600,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $8,018,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of LNW opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

