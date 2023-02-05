Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.