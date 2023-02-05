Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 35,371 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

