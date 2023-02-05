Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %
OGN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.