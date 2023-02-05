Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

