Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

