Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,961 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.07 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

