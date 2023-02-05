Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

