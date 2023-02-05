ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI opened at $197.09 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

