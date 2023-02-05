Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,728,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 109,729 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

