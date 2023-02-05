Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells 10,511 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $642,852.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axonics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Axonics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Axonics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

