Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells 10,511 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $642,852.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Axonics Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Axonics stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Axonics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Axonics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.