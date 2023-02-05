Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

