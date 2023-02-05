Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $130.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $113.32 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.