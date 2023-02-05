Truist Financial Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $125.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Globe Life stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

