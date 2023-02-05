Truist Financial Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $125.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.
Globe Life Stock Up 2.9 %
Globe Life stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life
In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
