BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Down 0.2%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 100,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 89,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.