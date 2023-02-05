Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 7.2%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 96,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $91.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

