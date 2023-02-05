Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nufarm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Nufarm Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

