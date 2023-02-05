Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04). 142,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 81,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Kropz Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.79 million and a PE ratio of 118.33.

Kropz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.