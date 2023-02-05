Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading Up 0.8%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.59). Approximately 5,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 56,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2,570.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.72.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

