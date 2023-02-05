Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 3,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

