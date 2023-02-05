Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €100.40 ($109.13) and last traded at €100.15 ($108.86). Approximately 464,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €97.12 ($105.57).

Symrise Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

