Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Up 3.4%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.51). Approximately 603,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,344,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.46).

Premier Miton Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £192.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,033.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.97.

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

