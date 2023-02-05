Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Trading Up 2.9%

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as €3.98 ($4.33) and last traded at €3.98 ($4.33). Approximately 134,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.87 ($4.21).

Genfit Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.91.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

