Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.56 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.24). Approximately 176,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 328,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.23).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.63. The stock has a market cap of £200.32 million and a PE ratio of 756.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard King purchased 2,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £3,964.85 ($4,896.69). Also, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 2,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,073.43 ($6,265.81). Insiders acquired a total of 7,868 shares of company stock worth $1,413,978 over the last 90 days.

