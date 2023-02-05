Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38). 107,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 376,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.80 ($0.38).

Wentworth Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.36. The firm has a market cap of £54.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,026.67.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

