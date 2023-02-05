Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Trading Down 9.1%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). 25,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 43,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.41).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.01. The company has a market capitalization of £163.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.00.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile



Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

