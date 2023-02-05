DNB Markets Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

