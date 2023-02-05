First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $854,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in WestRock by 278.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in WestRock by 87.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

