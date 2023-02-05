Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 180,747 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of The RMR Group worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 149,209 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 147.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 72,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $952.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.45.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

