John P. Meegan Sells 7,200 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

