DA Davidson Begins Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI opened at $25.88 on Thursday. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

