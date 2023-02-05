AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.08.

ABC opened at $156.73 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $134.63 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock worth $3,040,401,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Edmp Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

