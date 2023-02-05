Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $131.33 on Thursday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.