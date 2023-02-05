Credit Suisse Group Raises Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $30.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.