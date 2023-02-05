Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Raised to $37.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE APAM opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

