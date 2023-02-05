Raymond James Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $135.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

