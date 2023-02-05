Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to $115.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASH. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ASH opened at $105.31 on Thursday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ashland by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

