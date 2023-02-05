Loop Capital Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $170.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42.

Insider Activity

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

