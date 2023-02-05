Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $223.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

AVY opened at $181.20 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

