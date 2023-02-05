Morgan Stanley Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $116.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

BAH opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

