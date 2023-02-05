Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Down 2.3%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 15,694,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 15,491,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.
About Reabold Resources
Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.