Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Down 2.3%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 15,694,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 15,491,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

