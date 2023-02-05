Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.05

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 214958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

