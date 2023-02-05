Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Down 23.5%

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 23.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 174,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

