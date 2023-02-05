Terry Lawson Akins Sells 4,694 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.69 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

