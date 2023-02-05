Terry Lawson Akins Sells 4,694 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:FHN opened at $24.69 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
