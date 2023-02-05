Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.81.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

