Truist Financial Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $215.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.