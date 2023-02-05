Royal Bank of Canada Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

