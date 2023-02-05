Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

