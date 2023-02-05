Mizuho Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $210.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.92.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

